$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Evoque
Dynamic
2014 Land Rover Evoque
Dynamic
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3194D
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer.*This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R19, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: Youll like the 2014 Range Rover Evoque if you want a seriously stylish compact-luxury SUV that drives well in the city but isnt afraid of the wilderness. The new Evoque also returns 30 mpg on the highway, a number inconceivable in any other Range Rover.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable Range Rover Evoque today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958