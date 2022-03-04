Menu
2014 Lincoln MKX

107,485 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Lincoln MKX

2014 Lincoln MKX

AWD **New Arrival**

2014 Lincoln MKX

AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

107,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620103
  • Stock #: X851B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X851B
  • Mileage 107,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2014 Lincoln MKX AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKX features the following options: Wheels: 18" Polished Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: 17" spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln, 1201 Pasqual St North, Regina, SK 54X 4P7.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3756 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

