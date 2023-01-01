2014 Mazda CX-5

$20,050 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 3 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434957

10434957 Stock #: 59467Z

59467Z VIN: JM3KE4DYXE0359467

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 59467Z

Mileage 153,350 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.