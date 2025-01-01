Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD Odometer: 89,045 km <br/> Sale Price: $17,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Low Kms <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Leather Power seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Block Heater <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2014 Mazda CX-5

89,045 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

13069609

2014 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,045KM
VIN JM3KE4DY6E0327082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD Odometer: 89,045 km
Sale Price: $17,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Low Kms

Highlight Features:--Leather Power seats
-Heated Seats
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Sunroof
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-All Wheel Drive
-Block Heater
-Remote Starter
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$17,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Mazda CX-5