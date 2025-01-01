$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
Used
89,045KM
VIN JM3KE4DY6E0327082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 89,045 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD Odometer: 89,045 km
Sale Price: $17,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Low Kms
Highlight Features:--Leather Power seats
-Heated Seats
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Sunroof
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-All Wheel Drive
-Block Heater
-Remote Starter
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
