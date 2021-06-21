Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

148,122 KM

Details Description

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY ACTIVE

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY ACTIVE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

148,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7501497
  • Stock #: W276
  • VIN: JM1BM1V74E1164166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W276
  • Mileage 148,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS-Sky includes:-Certified and mechanical inspection-Alloy Wheels-Backup-Camera-Heated Seats-Cruise Control-Power Windows and much more.Financing AvailableWelcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

