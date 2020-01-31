2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 AMG. 507 Edition 507 HP. Last Gen V8.
- Safety
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Window grid antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Steel spare wheel
- Rear fog lamps
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Cornering Lights
- ashtray
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- 2.82 Axle Ratio
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Front Cupholder
- 8 speakers
- 150 amp alternator
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Tire Rating
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Fixed Rear Windows
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
- Leather Door Trim Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
- Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
- Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe
- 95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- BabySmart Childseat Sensor
- Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- AMG Brand Name Shock Absorbers
- 8" Front Wheels and 9" Rear Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Tires: P235/35R19 Fr & P255/30R19 Rr Performance
- AMG Sport Alcantara Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Simulated Suede Gear Shift Knob
- Engine: 6.2L 32V DOHC V8
- Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Spd Sports Auto -inc: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi-Clutch Technology)
