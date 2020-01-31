Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 63 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 63 AMG

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662315
  • VIN: WDDGJ7HB1EG219371
Exterior Colour
Polar White (White)
Interior Colour
Black (X11)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 AMG. 507 Edition 507 HP. Last Gen V8.

Safety
  • First Aid Kit
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Window grid antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
  • Rear fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Cornering Lights
  • ashtray
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 2.82 Axle Ratio
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Front Cupholder
  • 8 speakers
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Tire Rating
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • 66 L Fuel Tank
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
  • Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
  • Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe
  • 95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • BabySmart Childseat Sensor
  • Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • AMG Brand Name Shock Absorbers
  • 8" Front Wheels and 9" Rear Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Tires: P235/35R19 Fr & P255/30R19 Rr Performance
  • AMG Sport Alcantara Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Simulated Suede Gear Shift Knob
  • Engine: 6.2L 32V DOHC V8
  • Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Spd Sports Auto -inc: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi-Clutch Technology)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

