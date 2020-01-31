2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 AMG. 507 Edition 507 HP. Last Gen V8.

Safety First Aid Kit Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Cornering Lights

ashtray

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

2.82 Axle Ratio

Perimeter/approach lights

Front Cupholder

8 speakers

150 amp alternator

Rear-wheel drive

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Tire Rating

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

66 L Fuel Tank

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Fixed Rear Windows

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Audio Theft Deterrent

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Leather Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts

Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension

Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe

95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

BabySmart Childseat Sensor

Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

AMG Brand Name Shock Absorbers

8" Front Wheels and 9" Rear Wheels w/Silver Accents

Tires: P235/35R19 Fr & P255/30R19 Rr Performance

AMG Sport Alcantara Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Simulated Suede Gear Shift Knob

Engine: 6.2L 32V DOHC V8

Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Spd Sports Auto -inc: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi-Clutch Technology)

