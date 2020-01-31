AWD | LEATHER

Our 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT has been through a presale inspection, and a fresh oil service. Carfax reports accident free. This is a Saskathewan registered vehicle.The new and improved Outlander is now rated for up to 31 mpg highway, an above-average number among seven-passenger crossovers. Powertrain tweaks and more aerodynamicstyling combine to deliver improved EPA fuel economy estimates. The overhauled interior is another welcomed change, as it offers a more stylish design, improved materials, a telescoping steering wheel and a sturdier third-row seat that's now standard across the lineup.ThisOutlander comes standard withfeatures such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and lane-departure warning systems, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry,heated front seats, Bluetoothphone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, all-wheel drive and a few more luxuries such as automatic xenon headlights and satellite radio. Standard safety features on the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, a driver-side knee airbag, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash tests the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander earned an overall rating of five stars.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2014 Outlander the highest rating of Good in small and moderate overlap front tests, side tests, roof strength as well as head restraints and seats.

