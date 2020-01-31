Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT 7 Passenger

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 4633764
  2. 4633764
  3. 4633764
  4. 4633764
  5. 4633764
  6. 4633764
  7. 4633764
  8. 4633764
  9. 4633764
  10. 4633764
  11. 4633764
  12. 4633764
  13. 4633764
  14. 4633764
  15. 4633764
  16. 4633764
  17. 4633764
  18. 4633764
  19. 4633764
  20. 4633764
  21. 4633764
  22. 4633764
  23. 4633764
  24. 4633764
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4633764
  • Stock #: P1814
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX6EZ602752
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

AWD | LEATHER

Our 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT has been through a presale inspection, and a fresh oil service. Carfax reports accident free. This is a Saskathewan registered vehicle.The new and improved Outlander is now rated for up to 31 mpg highway, an above-average number among seven-passenger crossovers. Powertrain tweaks and more aerodynamicstyling combine to deliver improved EPA fuel economy estimates. The overhauled interior is another welcomed change, as it offers a more stylish design, improved materials, a telescoping steering wheel and a sturdier third-row seat that's now standard across the lineup.ThisOutlander comes standard withfeatures such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and lane-departure warning systems, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry,heated front seats, Bluetoothphone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, all-wheel drive and a few more luxuries such as automatic xenon headlights and satellite radio. Standard safety features on the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, a driver-side knee airbag, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash tests the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander earned an overall rating of five stars.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2014 Outlander the highest rating of Good in small and moderate overlap front tests, side tests, roof strength as well as head restraints and seats.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Roof Rails
Windows
  • Sunroof
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • 4x4
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Dual Air Controls
  • Power Gas Pedal
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 75,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru WRX STI ...
 115,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 84,800 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Send A Message