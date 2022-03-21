$17,998+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Mitsubishi Outlander has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around. Carfax reports excellent service records. Factory Powertrain warranty remaining to July 8 2024 or 160,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Financing Available on site Trades welcome. The Mitsubishi Outlander has been extensively redesigned for 2014. Notable changes include improved fuel mileage, a nicer interior, a standard third-row seat and new high-tech features. for consumers who want to own something a little different, this third-generation Mitsubishi Outlander has a number of things going for it. First off, powertrain tweaks and more aerodynamic styling combine to deliver improved EPA fuel economy estimates. The overhauled interior is another welcome change, as it offers a more stylish design, improved materials, a telescoping steering wheel (making it easier to get comfortable in the driver seat) and a sturdier third-row seat. high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and lane-departure warning systems also give the Outlander some advantages over many of its competitors. Under the GT's hood is a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 224 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. A conventional six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.Standard safety features on the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, a driver-side knee airbag, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. electronic safety features include lane-departure warning and a forward collision-warning/mitigation system. The latter can sense an impending frontal collision, alert the driver and, if the driver fails to react, apply light brake pressure followed by full panic braking, potentially bringing the Outlander to a halt if it was originally traveling under 20 mph. In government crash tests the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander earned an overall rating of five stars, with four stars in front crash and rollover tests and five stars in side crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2014 Outlander the highest rating of "Good" in small and moderate overlap front tests, side tests, roof strength as well as head restraints and seats.Premium option package that includes a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a power driver seat and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate surround-sound audio system with satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
