2014 Nissan Frontier
S EXCELLENT VALUE
2014 Nissan Frontier
S EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CBK3197
- Mileage 236,900 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE ESCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2014 Nissan Frontier has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free with excellent service records. Financing available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Although full-size trucks dominate the pickup kingdom, there's also a small but stable population of midsize trucks like the 2014 Nissan Frontier. Along with its rivals, the versatile Frontier is aimed at shoppers who don't require maximum towing and hauling abilities -- and don't want to pay extra for a truck that has more than they need. That said, short of pulling a 10,000-pound trailer, the Nissan Frontier can take on most any truck-related task. The base S model will serve small business owners well as a light-duty work truck. Surprisingly comfortable as a daily driver. 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 152 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic Transmission. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models can tow up to 3,500 pounds. antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is a brake-activated limited-slip differential. The Frontier received the top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Its seat/head restraint design was given the second highest rating of "Average" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
