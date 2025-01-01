$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # PP3428
- Mileage 191,584 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. PACKAGE AA00 W/NO OPTIONS, Wheels: 18" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Want good fuel economy, room for seven and something more nimble than a Chevy Traverse or Ford Explorer? Put the 2014 Pathfinder on your shopping list. Another feather in the Nissans cap is its ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
