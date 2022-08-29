Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

153,000 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

SV

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

153,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9106306
  • Stock #: W455
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXEC864150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

