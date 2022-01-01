2014 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8115757

8115757 Stock #: 91090A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 91090A

Mileage 103,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.