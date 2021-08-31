Menu
2014 RAM 1500

144,214 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Sport | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2014 RAM 1500

Sport | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7840830
  • Stock #: 21T307A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,214 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Leather Heated And Ventilated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Ventilated Front Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Humidity Sensor
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SmartBeam Headlamps Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

