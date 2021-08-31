2014 RAM 1500

- Listing ID: 7840830
- Stock #: 21T307A
-
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
144,214 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Ventilated Front Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Humidity Sensor
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SmartBeam Headlamps Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
