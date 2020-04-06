2014 RAM 2500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
-
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Spray in Bedliner
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Monotone Paint
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
- 180 Amp Alternator
- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- Black Clearcoat
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
- KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
- TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
- WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
- GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- Requires Subscription
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
- ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Current...
- BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats
- BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 7 x 10 Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Body Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Black Wheel Centre Hub Body C...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.