2014 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,576KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4881033
  • Stock #: 19T123C
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL0EG193914
Exterior Colour
Black Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Black Appearance Package, Touch Screen Media Center with Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior with Heated Front and Rear Seats, Remote Start, Power Adjustable Pedals and more.Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a well-established dealership in Regina, having served the Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Southey and Southern Saskatchewan markets for decades. We carry premium used vehicles at prices that are competitive in today's market. If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we'll do our best to fulfill your needs. At Crestview Chrysler we value our return customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why Crestview Chrysler is a top-volume Chrysler dealer. For more information fill out a form on this page or call our Sales Department.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Monotone Paint
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
  • KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
  • TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
  • GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Requires Subscription
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
  • ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Current...
  • BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats
  • BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 7 x 10 Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Body Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Black Wheel Centre Hub Body C...

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

