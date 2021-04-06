Menu
2014 RAM 2500

154,502 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
Laramie **New Arrival**

Laramie **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

154,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 90553B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 90553B
  • Mileage 154,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2014 Blue Streak Pearlcoat Ram Laramie **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Lower Two Tone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
220 Amp Alternator
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
POWER CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: manual fold-away
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

