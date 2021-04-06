2014 RAM 2500

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 5 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6868383

6868383 Stock #: 90553B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 90553B

Mileage 154,502 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Spray in Bedliner Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Lower Two Tone Paint Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 220 Amp Alternator Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blue Streak Pearlcoat Auto Level Rear Air Suspension KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) POWER CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: manual fold-away Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.