2014 RAM 2500

130,205 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

SLT | Remote Start

2014 RAM 2500

SLT | Remote Start

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9409768
  • Stock #: 22JGC75C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Omaha Orange
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Trailer Brake Control and more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
180 Amp Alternator
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
GVWR: 4 491 KGS (9 900 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Rear View Auto Dim Mirr...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Current...
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Bright/Bright Billets Grille Luxury Group Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Sig...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

