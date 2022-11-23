2014 RAM 2500

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 2 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9409768

9409768 Stock #: 22JGC75C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Omaha Orange

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,205 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 180 Amp Alternator 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Wheel to Wheel Side Steps 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GVWR: 4 491 KGS (9 900 LBS) WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Requires Subscription COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Rear View Auto Dim Mirr... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Current... SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Bright/Bright Billets Grille Luxury Group Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Sig...

