$21,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Scion FR-S
2014 Scion FR-S
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,947KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNAA19E9708553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Engine Block Heater, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.
D-4S 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic RWD Odometer is 72904 kilometers below market average!
D-4S 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic RWD Odometer is 72904 kilometers below market average!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
