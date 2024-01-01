Menu
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Engine Block Heater, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.<br><br><br>D-4S 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic RWD Odometer is 72904 kilometers below market average!

2014 Scion FR-S

32,947 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Scion FR-S

2014 Scion FR-S

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,947KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNAA19E9708553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Engine Block Heater, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.


D-4S 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic RWD Odometer is 72904 kilometers below market average!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-XXXX

306-569-8777

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2014 Scion FR-S