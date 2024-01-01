Menu
SALE PRICED SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE.

Our Toyota 4 runner has been through a Presale inspection fresh oil full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free, LOW km. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket Warranties available to meet every need and budget. Legendary reliability and longevity. The 2014 Toyota 4Runner has revised exterior styling, new headlights and a revamped interior. A touchscreen-based audio system and Toyotas Entune suite of smartphone-connected apps are standard for all trim levels, as is a rearview camera. For drivers who require an all-conquering all-terrain SUV, the 2014 Toyota 4Runner is a top choice. If your lifestyle necessitates a vehicle with genuine off-road capability (or heck, you just prefer your daily ride to be ready for anything), Toyotas got you covered with the 2014 4Runner. Its one of the few remaining midsize SUVs on the market that embodies the term sport-utility vehicle to the fullest extent as opposed to just looking the part. You can still bang around off-road with the 2014 Toyota 4Runner because it employs the same rugged body-on-frame architecture that underpins pickup trucks. And that, along with plenty of suspension travel and protective underbody plates, helps keep things from breaking when used as intended. The 4Runners four-wheel-drive system also has low-range gearing and an available locking rear differential to help see you through rough terrain, deep snow or whatever else you want to throw its way. Limited models now allow you to bask in the comforts of heated and ventilated front seats. And a third-row seat. 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is also standard and four-wheel drive. Standard safety features on the 2014 Toyota 4Runner include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. All 4WD models feature an off-road traction control system known as A-TRAC that helps keep you moving on slippery terrain by redirecting engine torque to the wheel(s) that have traction. A rearview camera is standard across the board. The Limited comes with the Safety Connect emergency communications system, which includes automatic collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator and roadside assistance. In government crash tests, the 4Runner earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five) along with four stars in frontal crash protection and five stars in side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 4Runner its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its seat/head restraint design also rates Good for whiplash protection in rear-impact crashes. 4Runner Limited includes all of the Trail Premiums standard content, except for the off-road-related equipment. It also comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive shock absorbers for the suspension, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, perforated leather upholstery, heated front seats and ventilation for the driver seat, and an upgraded JBL sound system with 15 speakers and HD radio.

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
124,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

