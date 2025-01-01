Menu
Recent Arrival! 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2014 Toyota Camry

245,285 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Toyota Camry

13183922

2014 Toyota Camry

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
245,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK7EU791967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 245,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Reviews:
* In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

