2014 Toyota Camry
2014 Toyota Camry
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
245,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK7EU791967
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 245,285 KM
Recent Arrival! 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
Reviews:
* In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
