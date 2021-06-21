+ taxes & licensing
Our Toyota Corolla has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing Available onsite Trades Welcome. Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and budget. The redesigned 2014 Toyota Corolla looks to regain stature in the compact sedan class. Crisper styling, better fuel economy, more rear-seat room and a highly functional interior design should help it remain a big seller. Slightly longer, lower and wider than last year's model, the 2014 Corolla has a more aggressive-looking exterior. The exaggerated front-end design will likely polarize consumers (those who care about styling anyway), but at least it's edgier and more interesting than the forgettable forms of the past. In addition, all 2014 Toyota Corollas come standard with LED low-beam headlights, an unexpected feature in this segment. Toyota kept the Corolla's easygoing personality intact. But the new Corolla does offer decent performance, a comfortable ride, good gas mileage, user-friendly features and solid reliability, all things that have made it so popular through the decades. One key improvement this year is fuel economy. Any Corolla you look at will sip less gas than last year thanks to a variety of tweaks and a new continuously variable transmission (CVT), which takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission. Another functional upgrade on the 2014 Corolla is roomier seating. Rear passengers, in particular, enjoy nearly 5 inches more rear legroom, which will also make it easier to fit rear-facing child safety seats. Toyota has also restyled the instrument panel to impart a more contemporary feel. The company also used higher-quality interior materials and added a few new features, including keyless ignition/entry. The LE adds 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry, metallic cabin accents, cruise control, power door locks, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a six-speaker sound system with a 6-inch touchscreen display, and Bluetooth audio connectivity and phonebook download capability. The LE Plus adds alloy wheels and foglights Extra features include a sunroof. powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. safety features include stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front discs/rear drums) front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera. In government crash tests, the 2014 Toyota Corolla earned a rating of five stars overall, with five stars in frontal and side crash tests and four stars in rollover testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2014 Toyota Corolla a rating of "Good" in moderate overlap front crash tests, side and roof strength tests and head and seat restraints, with a moderate rating in small overlap front tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
