Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Highlander

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE 8 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE 8 PASSENGER

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 9215701
  2. 9215701
  3. 9215701
  4. 9215701
  5. 9215701
  6. 9215701
  7. 9215701
  8. 9215701
  9. 9215701
  10. 9215701
  11. 9215701
  12. 9215701
  13. 9215701
  14. 9215701
  15. 9215701
  16. 9215701
  17. 9215701
  18. 9215701
  19. 9215701
  20. 9215701
  21. 9215701
  22. 9215701
  23. 9215701
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215701
  • Stock #: P2402
  • VIN: 5TDBKRFH4ES023712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE 8 PASSENGER



Our Toyota Highlander has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Highlander is fully redesigned. Highlights include improved interior quality, eight-passenger seating, a height-adjustable power liftgate and a six-speed automatic transmission with the V6. The reinvented three-row 2014 Toyota Highlander progresses in key areas while staying true to its no-nonsense roots. It's a top choice in the family crossover class. With all the family-friendly crossovers on the market these days, it's a full-time job just keeping them straight. So allow us to make your job a little easier. The 2014 Toyota Highlander is the granddaddy of this segment, and it's back this year with a whole new bag of tricks. Thanks to an extra 3.7 inches of width in the third row, there are now three seats back there instead of two, making the Highlander one of the few crossovers in this class with room for eight. The driving experience has been refined, too, with reduced cabin noise and a responsive new six-speed automatic transmission for the faultless V6 engine. 3.5-liter V6 engine, rated at 270 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque in this application. The transmission is again a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, a front passenger seat-cushion airbag and full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera . In government crash tests, the 2014 Toyota Highlander earned a rating of five stars overall, with four stars in frontal crash tests and rollover tests and five stars in side crash testing. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Highlander received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Highlander received the second-highest rating of "Acceptable." Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear air
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 95,500 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger FX4...
 237,000 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 178,600 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory