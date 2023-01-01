Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Prius

133,700 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10401135
  2. 10401135
  3. 10401135
  4. 10401135
  5. 10401135
  6. 10401135
  7. 10401135
  8. 10401135
  9. 10401135
  10. 10401135
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401135
  • Stock #: 2312031
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU4E1742105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2023 Honda CR-V Sport
 11,685 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 87,953 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza XLE
 31,147 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory