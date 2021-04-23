+ taxes & licensing
LEGENDARY RELIABILITY Our Toyota Sienna has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions, Financing Available on site, trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Roomy, comfortable, well-built , the 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.There's just no getting around the fact that a box on wheels is the most space-efficient vehicle for moving people and cargo. As such, minivans, although not the flashiest things on the road, make the best family haulers. And among these amiable beasts of burden, the 2014 Toyota Sienna stands out as a top choice. Toyota's minivan can also carry up to eight passengers. 17-inch alloy wheels, a tow prep package, triple-zone air-conditioning, full power accessories, a telescoping steering wheel, cruise control .The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding side doors, a power liftgate, privacy glass, heated outside mirrors, floor- and overhead-mounted consoles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), second- and third-row sunshades, a 3.5-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface.3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 266 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque and drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints are standard on all 2014 Toyota Sienna models. A rearview camera,
