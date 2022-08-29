$27,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2014 Toyota Venza
LOW KM V6 AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9245497
- Stock #: P2405
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB8EU095820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE VERY LOW KM V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Our 2014 Toyota Venza has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Very Low KM, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Tons of useable life left in this LOW KM Toyota. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Whether you call the five-passenger 2014 Toyota Venza a wagon or a crossover, it's a competitive and comfortable family vehicle. Not everyone needs three rows of seating in a family crossover, or the big and SUV-like styling that comes along with it. Enter the 2014 Toyota Venza, a tall, midsize wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. Thanks to its lower stance, it drives far more like a car than similarly priced midsize SUVs you might consider -- and that, along with its reliable Toyota genes, is what makes it most appealing. From the driver seat, the Venza feels like a wagon. Though it has a taller ride height than the similarly sized Camry sedan, you don't sit as high as you would in a traditional SUV. Instead, it's akin to sitting in a 2014 Subaru Outback, a perennial SUV alternative and a key rival for the Venza. As you'd expect in a wagon of this size, the rear seats offer plenty of room for a couple of adults or three kids, and when they're folded down, you'll have an impressive 70 cubic feet of cargo space at your disposal. the V6 is the smarter choice as it offers better performance and nearly identical fuel economy as the 4cyl. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash testing, the Venza received a rating of five stars out of five for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Venza the best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests. The Venza also earned a "Good" Rating for its head restraints/seatbelt performance regarding whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.