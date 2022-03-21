Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

85,014 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE +

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE +

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

85,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8929555
  • Stock #: W425
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM298474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,014 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ includes:
-Immaculate Condition
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Cruise Control
-Power Windows and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

