2015 Acura TLX

108,905 KM

Details Description

$22,498

+ tax & licensing
$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

Tech PKG

2015 Acura TLX

Tech PKG

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

108,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637135
  • Stock #: W511
  • VIN: 19UUB1F51FA800184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,905 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura TLX Tech Package includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Premium Wheels
-Navigation System
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats (Front + Rear)
-Sunroof
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Start
-Lane Keep Assist
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
