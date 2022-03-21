$31,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Audi
306-347-2834
2015 Audi A3
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Progressiv
Location
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3
306-347-2834
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
51,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8761949
- Stock #: 6946
- VIN: WAU3FTFF9F1126916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Audi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3