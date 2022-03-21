Menu
2015 Audi A3

51,579 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

2.0T Progressiv

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

51,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8761949
  • Stock #: 6946
  • VIN: WAU3FTFF9F1126916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

