2015 Buick Enclave
LEATHER AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Planning on taking a road trip this year? Listen to music with the 6-speaker audio system that has a colour touch AM/FM/ SiriusXM radio with a CD player, making long drives more exciting. The BROWN 2015 Buick Enclave was built to give you peace of mind. It has a AWD Gas V6 3.6L engine with three rows of first-class leather seating for you and your family. The front seats are heated with leather-appointed bucket seats and have power 8-way seat adjusters. The Enclave offers a variety of optional safety features like lane departure warning and forward collision alert features that are designed to alert the driver to potential hazards in order to help avoid certain front-end collisions. When backing up, a rear vision camera is conveniently displayed on the LCD screen, giving you a heads-up of whats behind you. It also has side blind zone alert that warns you when a vehicle is detected in your side-mirror blind spot. On cold days you can warm up your Enclave with a remote starter, and you can easily enter the vehicle using the keyless entry pad. While keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, Bluetooth connectivity has voice recognition that will allow you to make hands-free calls. Now that will impress your friends! This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Buick Enclave Leather. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
