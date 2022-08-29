Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Enclave

153,672 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Enclave

2015 Buick Enclave

LEATHER AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Enclave

LEATHER AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9094699
  • Stock #: 22406B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 22406B
  • Mileage 153,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Planning on taking a road trip this year? Listen to music with the 6-speaker audio system that has a colour touch AM/FM/ SiriusXM radio with a CD player, making long drives more exciting. The BROWN 2015 Buick Enclave was built to give you peace of mind. It has a AWD Gas V6 3.6L engine with three rows of first-class leather seating for you and your family. The front seats are heated with leather-appointed bucket seats and have power 8-way seat adjusters. The Enclave offers a variety of optional safety features like lane departure warning and forward collision alert features that are designed to alert the driver to potential hazards in order to help avoid certain front-end collisions. When backing up, a rear vision camera is conveniently displayed on the LCD screen, giving you a heads-up of whats behind you. It also has side blind zone alert that warns you when a vehicle is detected in your side-mirror blind spot. On cold days you can warm up your Enclave with a remote starter, and you can easily enter the vehicle using the keyless entry pad. While keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, Bluetooth connectivity has voice recognition that will allow you to make hands-free calls. Now that will impress your friends! This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Buick Enclave Leather. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 118,554 KM
$11,700 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Subur...
 86,785 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 40,139 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory