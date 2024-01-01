Menu
Offering the distinct luxury of a Cadillac, this SRX is Radiant Silver Metallic in exterior color and is equipped with a AWD Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L engine. This luxury crossover provides a leather interior, seating for five and 4 wheel independent suspension that delivers a smooth, responsive performance allowing each wheel to react independently to changes in the road surface. The Luxury trim offers remote start, programmable power liftgate, rear view camera, side blind zone alert, UltraView sunroof with a power sunshade that spans from the front to rear seats and gives the SRX a spacious feel, driver memory position seating, power adjustable pedals and a heated steering wheel. The SRX has standard OnStar, StabiliTrak, traction control, dual exhaust, halogen headlights, dual zone climate controls, push button start, 8 way power driver seat and a 4 way front passenger seat, heated front bucket seats with three temperature settings, Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth, CUE media control system with an 8 LCD touch screen, haptic feedback and proximity sensing, Sirius satellite radio all making this vehicle worthy of the Cadillac name.

2015 Cadillac SRX

92,369 KM

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
92,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GYFNEE37FS616611

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Leather Trim, Jet Black w/ Jet Black Upper Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,369 KM

Offering the distinct luxury of a Cadillac, this SRX is Radiant Silver Metallic in exterior color and is equipped with a AWD Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L engine. This luxury crossover provides a leather interior, seating for five and 4 wheel independent suspension that delivers a smooth, responsive performance allowing each wheel to react independently to changes in the road surface. The Luxury trim offers remote start, programmable power liftgate, rear view camera, side blind zone alert, UltraView sunroof with a power sunshade that spans from the front to rear seats and gives the SRX a spacious feel, driver memory position seating, power adjustable pedals and a heated steering wheel. The SRX has standard OnStar, StabiliTrak, traction control, dual exhaust, halogen headlights, dual zone climate controls, push button start, 8 way power driver seat and a 4 way front passenger seat, heated front bucket seats with three temperature settings, Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth, CUE media control system with an 8" LCD touch screen, haptic feedback and proximity sensing, Sirius satellite radio all making this vehicle worthy of the Cadillac name. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

