$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Leather Trim, Jet Black w/ Jet Black Upper Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering the distinct luxury of a Cadillac, this SRX is Radiant Silver Metallic in exterior color and is equipped with a AWD Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L engine. This luxury crossover provides a leather interior, seating for five and 4 wheel independent suspension that delivers a smooth, responsive performance allowing each wheel to react independently to changes in the road surface. The Luxury trim offers remote start, programmable power liftgate, rear view camera, side blind zone alert, UltraView sunroof with a power sunshade that spans from the front to rear seats and gives the SRX a spacious feel, driver memory position seating, power adjustable pedals and a heated steering wheel. The SRX has standard OnStar, StabiliTrak, traction control, dual exhaust, halogen headlights, dual zone climate controls, push button start, 8 way power driver seat and a 4 way front passenger seat, heated front bucket seats with three temperature settings, Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth, CUE media control system with an 8" LCD touch screen, haptic feedback and proximity sensing, Sirius satellite radio all making this vehicle worthy of the Cadillac name. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
