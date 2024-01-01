2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>our 2015Chevrolet Cruze Lt has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident Free, with excellent service records. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong>stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard. A front-disc/rear-drum brake setup is standard on all models. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing, the Cruze received a top score of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test but a second-worst Marginal score in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. In the remaining side-impact roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests, the Cruze earned a Good rating. 16-inch steel wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar (with this years 4G LTE and WiFi hotspot capability) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. The LS also adds satellite radio. 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and cruise control.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

162,900 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle
12023233

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0F7128734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,900 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



our 2015Chevrolet Cruze Lt has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident Free, with excellent service records. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard. A front-disc/rear-drum brake setup is standard on all models. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test but a second-worst "Marginal" score in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. In the remaining side-impact roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests, the Cruze earned a "Good" rating. 16-inch steel wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar (with this year's 4G LTE and WiFi hotspot capability) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. The LS also adds satellite radio. 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and cruise control.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Buick Envision Premium I LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 191,600 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY 250,400 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST REGULAR CAB 5.7 V8 HEMI for sale in Regina, SK
2014 RAM 1500 ST REGULAR CAB 5.7 V8 HEMI 156,400 KM $15,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze