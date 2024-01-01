$14,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,400 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION
Our 2015 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a Presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is standard. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993