<p><strong>FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION </strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a <strong>Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a Presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. </strong>The 2015 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is standard. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK6F6136187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,400 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION



Our 2015 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a Presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is standard. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Convenience

Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2015 Chevrolet Equinox