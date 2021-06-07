Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado

179,069 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado

2015 Chevrolet Silverado

3500H LT 4WD CREW CAB 167" LT 6.6D FLAT DECK

2015 Chevrolet Silverado

3500H LT 4WD CREW CAB 167" LT 6.6D FLAT DECK

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7223186
  Stock #: 41837A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 41837A
  • Mileage 179,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AIR BAGS SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AND THORAX SIDE-IMPACT DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER AND HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
