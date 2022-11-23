Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

90,389 KM

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

RS HB

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

RS HB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

90,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9389641
  Stock #: 22810A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,389 KM

Vehicle Description

This Crystal Red Tintcoat Sonic LT hatchback is equipped with FWD Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L engine, cloth upholstery, cruise control, USB port, heated outside power mirrors, power windows, rear floor mats, a six-speaker premium sound system with CD player and satellite radio capability, and alloy wheels. LTs with the automatic transmission also get remote starting and the hatchback adds a rear cargo cover. Newly designed, the Sonic looks fresh and new. The Sonic has an urban vibe, particularly the five-door hatch. Sharp creases, exposed headlamps and motorcycle-inspired design cues set it apart from other compacts, while it has a good fit and finish. Sonic comes standard with 10 airbags, including seat-mounted thorax side-impact, head curtain and knee airbags. Contact us today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto 2500 rpm/manual) (STD)
Front Collision Warning
1SH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

