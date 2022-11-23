2015 Chevrolet Sonic

$12,750 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 3 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9389641

Stock #: 22810A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,389 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto 2500 rpm/manual) (STD) Front Collision Warning 1SH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

