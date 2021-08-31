Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

184,150 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Suburban

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807134
  • Stock #: W718B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 184,150 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevy Suburban is one of the widest and longest SUVs available. It has 3 spacious rows of leather seating for 7 passengers. The Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 offers a premium smooth ride that has a trailer hitch receiver for towing and hauling. Along with many of the capabilities of a truck, it can tow up to 8100 lbs. Great for road trips, camping and more! Other convenient features include a luggage rack on top of the vehicle, heated seats, keyless entry and a remote engine start. The adjustable steering wheel is leather wrapped with steering wheel controls. The media hub has an USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity. The Bluetooth feature allows you to connect your cell phone to the vehicle to make and receive calls while driving, and also has a voice recognition feature. Neato! It is equipped with a premium sound system and also has tri-zone and automatic climate controls. Contact us today to test drive a 2013 Chevy Suburban LT! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2017 Infiniti QX50 A...
 46,449 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 3,843 KM
$63,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 83,647 KM
$35,911 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory