2015 Chevrolet Suburban

This Chevy Suburban is one of the widest and longest SUVs available. It has 3 spacious rows of leather seating for 7 passengers. The Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 offers a premium smooth ride that has a trailer hitch receiver for towing and hauling. Along with many of the capabilities of a truck, it can tow up to 8100 lbs. Great for road trips, camping and more! Other convenient features include a luggage rack on top of the vehicle, heated seats, keyless entry and a remote engine start. The adjustable steering wheel is leather wrapped with steering wheel controls. The media hub has an USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity. The Bluetooth feature allows you to connect your cell phone to the vehicle to make and receive calls while driving, and also has a voice recognition feature. Neato! It is equipped with a premium sound system and also has tri-zone and automatic climate controls. Contact us today to test drive a 2013 Chevy Suburban LT! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
