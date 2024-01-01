$14,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
2015 Chevrolet Trax
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C3204
- Mileage 158,650 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. new Tires all around. carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The all-new 2015 Chevrolet Trax is worth consideration if you're looking for an affordable suburban runabout that's easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features. Imagine the perfect 21st-century city vehicle. It would be small enough to fit into that tight parking spot, yet roomy enough to carry your friends, their guitars and a couple of amps. It would also have a raised ride height to let you see around traffic, and its modest fuel consumption would leave plenty of money in your bank account. And while the price tag would be affordable, said vehicle wouldn't skimp on must-have technology like Bluetooth. Enter the 2015 Chevrolet Trax, one of the most recent additions to the emerging subcompact crossover SUV class. turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque with all-wheel drive with four-wheel disc brakes. In government crash tests, the 2015 Trax received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Trax its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. The Trax's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993