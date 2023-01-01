$12,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2015 Chrysler 200
LX EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10235531
- Stock #: CBK3117
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB8FN530795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,360 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHCILE ACCIDENT FREE
Our Chrysler 200 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , New tires all around. New front Brakes pads and rotors. New lateral links and both front CV Axles. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan is completely redesigned. With a more powerful base four-cylinder engine and a thoroughly overhauled interior, the midsize 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway. Although the redesigned 2015 Chrysler 200 isn't much different in size from last year's 200, you don't have to look at it very long to realize this is a radically different midsize sedan. The styling itself is quite striking for a car in this price range, and indeed it ushers in an all-new design language for the Chrysler brand. Inside, the cabin has been overhauled as well and features nicer materials and a slick new touchscreen electronics interface that's refreshingly easy to use. In addition, new safety features like blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning systems put the 2015 200 on more equal footing with the leaders in this class. If the upgrades on the 2015 Chrysler 200 stopped right here, it would still represent a major improvement over last year's 200 sedan. But the changes underneath are even more transformative. For 2015, the 200 has adopted a slightly enlarged version of the platform architecture already used for the Dodge Dart and Jeep Cherokee. It's a more structurally rigid foundation than before and it contributes to a quieter, more refined ride quality. Handling is also impressive for a car in this class. Even better, Chrysler's midsize sedan gets an upgraded 184-horsepower four-cylinder engine that offers competitive performance for this class. Fuel economy numbers are respectable as well, bolstered in large part by a new nine-speed automatic transmission. In government crash tests, the Chrysler 200 received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. LX includes 17-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition and entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manually height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.