2015 Chrysler 200

$12,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 2 , 3 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10235531

10235531 Stock #: CBK3117

CBK3117 VIN: 1C3CCCFB8FN530795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,360 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Exterior tinted windows Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.