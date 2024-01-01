$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited (COMING SOON)
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited (COMING SOON)
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,458KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CCCABXFN525430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,458 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN100% Disclosure
$12,995.00
$495 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
$12,995.00
$495 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zed Auto
2018 Ford Escape Special Edition 140,283 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 149,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento Limited 152,230 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Zed Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2015 Chrysler 200