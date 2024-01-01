Menu
$12,995.00
$495 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE

TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME

ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure

CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

2015 Chrysler 200

154,458 KM

Details Description

$12,995

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited (COMING SOON)

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited (COMING SOON)

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$12,995

VIN 1C3CCCABXFN525430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,458 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN100% Disclosure


$12,995.00
$495 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure




CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

More inventory From Zed Auto

Used 2018 Ford Escape Special Edition for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Escape Special Edition 140,283 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 149,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Kia Sorento Limited 152,230 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2015 Chrysler 200