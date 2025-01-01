$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+. This Chrysler 200 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BRIGHT WHITE, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: One of the more attractive interiors in the segment at an affordable price is tough to overlook. A refined 4-cylinder engine offers respectable fuel economy due in part to the new 9-speed automatic transmission. If its power you seek, the Pentastar V6 serves up 295 horsepower.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
