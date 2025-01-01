2015 Chrysler 200

Menu
Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
138,568KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCCG4FN510821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+. This Chrysler 200 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BRIGHT WHITE, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: One of the more attractive interiors in the segment at an affordable price is tough to overlook. A refined 4-cylinder engine offers respectable fuel economy due in part to the new 9-speed automatic transmission. If its power you seek, the Pentastar V6 serves up 295 horsepower.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
TIRES: P215/55R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD)
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps
PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/HVAC w/Memory Luxury Door Trim Panel 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Heated 2 Tone Leather Steering Wheel Real Wood/Bronze Chrome Interior Accents
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED VENTILATED SEATS -inc: Premium Leather Seat Cushion Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

