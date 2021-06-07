Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

66,200 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2015 Chrysler 300

2015 Chrysler 300

Touring LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF

2015 Chrysler 300

Touring LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

66,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7220813
  • Stock #: P2114
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG7FH828416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LARGE LUXURY SEDAN NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER



Our 2015 Chrysler 300 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New tires all around. Carfax reports Low Km Accident Free. Financing Available on site.Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. With an impressive mix of style, power, luxury and value, the 2015 Chrysler 300 remains a top pick among full-size sedans.This year's 300 will probably stand out a little more because of its updated front and rear styling, but the most important news is on the technology front. In the cabin, there's now a full-color instrument panel in front of the driver, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen in the center stack gets Chrysler's latest Uconnect features that include voice commands (including voice-texting), emergency roadside assistance and WiFi hotspot access.This only adds to what is already a very satisfying vehicle and one of our top recommended cars in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. The V6 engine is paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.Of course, when a car takes up as much space on the road as the 300, you can expect that it will weigh quite a bit, and the 300 is no exception. But the car's considerable heft isn't much of a liability and in fact probably contributes to the car's impressively solid feel and comfortable ride quality.automatic headlights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment) and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Technology features include an 8.4-inch central touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, WiFi hotspot access and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB connectivity and satellite radio. Additional Options include Navigation and Panoramic sunroof. Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Chrysler 300 includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints and a rearview camera.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
Sunroof
tinted windows
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

