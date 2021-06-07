+ taxes & licensing
LARGE LUXURY SEDAN NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER
Our 2015 Chrysler 300 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New tires all around. Carfax reports Low Km Accident Free. Financing Available on site.Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. With an impressive mix of style, power, luxury and value, the 2015 Chrysler 300 remains a top pick among full-size sedans.This year's 300 will probably stand out a little more because of its updated front and rear styling, but the most important news is on the technology front. In the cabin, there's now a full-color instrument panel in front of the driver, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen in the center stack gets Chrysler's latest Uconnect features that include voice commands (including voice-texting), emergency roadside assistance and WiFi hotspot access.This only adds to what is already a very satisfying vehicle and one of our top recommended cars in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. The V6 engine is paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.Of course, when a car takes up as much space on the road as the 300, you can expect that it will weigh quite a bit, and the 300 is no exception. But the car's considerable heft isn't much of a liability and in fact probably contributes to the car's impressively solid feel and comfortable ride quality.automatic headlights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment) and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Technology features include an 8.4-inch central touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, WiFi hotspot access and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB connectivity and satellite radio. Additional Options include Navigation and Panoramic sunroof. Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Chrysler 300 includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints and a rearview camera.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
