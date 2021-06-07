2015 Chrysler 300

$18,998 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7220813

7220813 Stock #: P2114

P2114 VIN: 2C3CCAAG7FH828416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Dual Air Controls 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.