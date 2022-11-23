Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

144,957 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Limited | Sunroof | DVD

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

144,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9434226
  • Stock #: L1004B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Java Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Tow Group, DVD, Sunroof, Power Sliding Doors, Power Folding 3rd Row seats and much more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Power Folding 3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
POWER SUNROOF -inc: Single sunroof in front row position Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles Mini Overhead Console
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Cross-Traffic Alert
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE NAPPA LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Remote USB Port - Charge Only 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
MOCHA JAVA PEARL

