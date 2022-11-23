2015 Chrysler Town & Country

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 9 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mocha Java Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 144,957 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Power Folding 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) POWER SUNROOF -inc: Single sunroof in front row position Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles Mini Overhead Console TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Cross-Traffic Alert WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE NAPPA LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Remote USB Port - Charge Only 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen MOCHA JAVA PEARL

