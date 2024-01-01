Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

68,653 KM

2015 Dodge Dart

68,653 KM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

68,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LASER BLUE PEARL COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,653 KM

Vehicle Description

DartAero Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 68,653 Miles! Boasts 40 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Dodge Dart delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED DUAL DRY CLUTCH AUTO (C633), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22V.* This Dodge Dart Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 1.4L I4 16V MULTIAIR TURBO, BLACK, SPORT CLOTH SEATS, Wheels: 16 x 7.0 Painted Cast Aluminum, Valet Function, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (C635), Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P205/55R16 AS.* This Dodge Dart is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best UberX Candidates.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The wide range of available models, cool styling, spacious interior and sporty driving experience combined with excellent safety ratings and cutting-edge technology make the compact Dodge Dart sedan an attractive (if frequently overlooked) choice in an extremely competitive segment.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22V -inc: Engine: 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbo Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Dry Clutch Auto (C633)
BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS
ENGINE: 1.4L I4 16V MULTIAIR TURBO (STD)
Laser Blue Pearl Coat
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N MP3/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) Garmin GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED DUAL DRY CLUTCH AUTO (C633)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

