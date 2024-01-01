$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Dart
AERO
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LASER BLUE PEARL COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,653 KM
Vehicle Description
DartAero Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 68,653 Miles! Boasts 40 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Dodge Dart delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED DUAL DRY CLUTCH AUTO (C633), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22V.* This Dodge Dart Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 1.4L I4 16V MULTIAIR TURBO, BLACK, SPORT CLOTH SEATS, Wheels: 16 x 7.0 Painted Cast Aluminum, Valet Function, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (C635), Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P205/55R16 AS.* This Dodge Dart is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best UberX Candidates.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The wide range of available models, cool styling, spacious interior and sporty driving experience combined with excellent safety ratings and cutting-edge technology make the compact Dodge Dart sedan an attractive (if frequently overlooked) choice in an extremely competitive segment.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
