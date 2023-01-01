Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

224,105 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 10363599
  2. 10363599
  3. 10363599
  4. 10363599
  5. 10363599
  6. 10363599
  7. 10363599
  8. 10363599
  9. 10363599
  10. 10363599
  11. 10363599
  12. 10363599
  13. 10363599
  14. 10363599
  15. 10363599
  16. 10363599
  17. 10363599
  18. 10363599
  19. 10363599
  20. 10363599
  21. 10363599
  22. 10363599
  23. 10363599
  24. 10363599
Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
224,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10363599
  • Stock #: W480
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR671568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,105 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CARGO SE was locally owned and well maintained- it has no major accidnets or claims on the Carfax. It is a perfect addition to your Fleet.



All manner of vehicles, particularly the ever-growing "crossover" class, purport to be family-oriented, but if you have either a lot of family or a lot of cargo to consistently move from place to place, it's still almost impossible to beat a minivan. And in many respects it's hard to beat the originator of the genre, Dodge's all-things-to-all-people Grand Caravan.



There is a single engine for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Se - it is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.



Take a test-drive in the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan and you'll find the 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration, while the minivan's handling is stable and confident. The Dodge Caravan base trim has reasonably solid standard equipment list: 17-inch steel wheels; heated mirrors; power locks, mirrors and front windows; dual-zone air-conditioning, an overhead console; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a conversation mirror and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 224,105 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 234,000 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 300C V...
 102,000 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory