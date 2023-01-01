$12,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10363599
- Stock #: W480
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR671568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,105 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CARGO SE was locally owned and well maintained- it has no major accidnets or claims on the Carfax. It is a perfect addition to your Fleet.
All manner of vehicles, particularly the ever-growing "crossover" class, purport to be family-oriented, but if you have either a lot of family or a lot of cargo to consistently move from place to place, it's still almost impossible to beat a minivan. And in many respects it's hard to beat the originator of the genre, Dodge's all-things-to-all-people Grand Caravan.
There is a single engine for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Se - it is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Take a test-drive in the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan and you'll find the 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration, while the minivan's handling is stable and confident. The Dodge Caravan base trim has reasonably solid standard equipment list: 17-inch steel wheels; heated mirrors; power locks, mirrors and front windows; dual-zone air-conditioning, an overhead console; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a conversation mirror and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.