2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,200 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SE/SXT LOW LOW KM

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

63,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P2698
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR640967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

SASATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Dodge Grand Caravan SXT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions, excellent service records and very Low Km. Financing Available on site , Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. All manner of vehicles, particularly the ever-growing "crossover" class, purport to be family-oriented, but if you have either a lot of family or a lot of cargo to consistently move from place to place, it's still almost impossible to beat a minivan. And it's hard to beat the originator of the genre, Dodge's all-things-to-all-people Grand Caravan. the 2015 Grand Caravan essentially is the culmination of everything most minivan buyers over the years proved was most important in a family hauler: plenty of engine power combined with reasonable fuel economy and Chrysler's still-brilliant Stow 'n Go instantly disappearing second-row seating. Standard safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

