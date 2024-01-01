Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE <br/> Odometer: 185,763km <br/> Price: $13,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Clean Carfax <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Stow N Go <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -DVD Entertainment System <br/> -Phone Connectivity <br/> -7 Seater <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> $13,998+tax <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> <br/> <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,763 KM

Details Description

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SPECIAL EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SPECIAL EDITION

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 11087375
  2. 11087375
  3. 11087375
  4. 11087375
  5. 11087375
  6. 11087375
  7. 11087375
  8. 11087375
  9. 11087375
  10. 11087375
  11. 11087375
  12. 11087375
  13. 11087375
  14. 11087375
  15. 11087375
  16. 11087375
  17. 11087375
  18. 11087375
  19. 11087375
  20. 11087375
  21. 11087375
  22. 11087375
  23. 11087375
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,763KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR563659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 185,763 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Odometer: 185,763km
Price: $13,998+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax


Highlight Features:-
-Stow 'N' Go
-Backup-Camera
-DVD Entertainment System
-Phone Connectivity
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Tow Hitch
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
$13,998+tax
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!


We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2014 Ford Fusion Special Edition for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Fusion Special Edition 142,805 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 144,616 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 157,131 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan