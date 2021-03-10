Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

199,809 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 6772172
  2. 6772172
  3. 6772172
  4. 6772172
  5. 6772172
  6. 6772172
  7. 6772172
  8. 6772172
  9. 6772172
  10. 6772172
  11. 6772172
  12. 6772172
  13. 6772172
  14. 6772172
  15. 6772172
  16. 6772172
Contact Seller

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

199,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6772172
  • Stock #: w164
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR522931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,809 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVIISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Sxt is a locally owned unit - with no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. For Dodge, the 2015 Grand Caravan essentially is the culmination of everything most minivan buyers over the years proved was most important in a family hauler: plenty of engine power combined with reasonable fuel economy and Chrysler's still-brilliant Stow 'n Go instantly disappearing second-row seating.The SXT adds alloy wheels, roof rails, power rear windows and a larger floor console. Moving to the SXT also brings a power liftgate and power sliding rear doors as well as access to certain optional equipment and packages, including a rearview camera and a Blu-ray DVD rear-seat entertainment system. There's a single engine for all versions of the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 93,900 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 114,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 56,000 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory