Dealer License #914248

2015 Dodge Journey

234,575 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD

12620481

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG5FT512619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 234,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Blue Streak Pearl
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS
Requires Subscription
7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2015 Dodge Journey