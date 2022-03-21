Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

139,813 KM

Details Features

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

139,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8926072
  • Stock #: 2201793
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEG9FT606974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2201793
  • Mileage 139,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

