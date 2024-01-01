Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE </strong></p> <p>Our 2015 ford Edge SEL has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New All Season tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle accident free, Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>The Ford Edge has been fully redesigned for the 2015 model year. With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient V6 engine, the 2015 Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. Ford has given the new Edge a stiffer body structure and more sophisticated front and rear suspension designs this year. As a result, the Edge delivers a more pleasant and upscale driving character than before. The Edge also grows with its 2015 redesign, gaining 3.9 inches of length that results in additional interior space for passengers and cargo. Edge buyers will also appreciate the noticeable improvements in the quality of the interior materials. More soft-touch surfaces give the Edge a richer, more premium feel. The 2015 Ford Edge comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, Ford's Curve Control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. All but the SE also have rear parking sensors. SEL adds heated exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. Equipment Group 201A, which adds the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch center screen, two configurable screens in the instrument cluster, an additional USB port, an SD card reader and Sync Services such as traffic information and turn-by-turn directions. Also included in this package are leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power front passenger seat and a premium nine-speaker audio system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Ford Edge

146,800 KM

$18,998

SEL LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
146,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMTK4J83FBB31624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

