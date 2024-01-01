$18,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
SEL LEATHER INTERIOR
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2015 ford Edge SEL has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New All Season tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle accident free, Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Ford Edge has been fully redesigned for the 2015 model year. With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient V6 engine, the 2015 Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. Ford has given the new Edge a stiffer body structure and more sophisticated front and rear suspension designs this year. As a result, the Edge delivers a more pleasant and upscale driving character than before. The Edge also grows with its 2015 redesign, gaining 3.9 inches of length that results in additional interior space for passengers and cargo. Edge buyers will also appreciate the noticeable improvements in the quality of the interior materials. More soft-touch surfaces give the Edge a richer, more premium feel. The 2015 Ford Edge comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, Ford's Curve Control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. All but the SE also have rear parking sensors. SEL adds heated exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. Equipment Group 201A, which adds the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch center screen, two configurable screens in the instrument cluster, an additional USB port, an SD card reader and Sync Services such as traffic information and turn-by-turn directions. Also included in this package are leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power front passenger seat and a premium nine-speaker audio system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
306-546-3993