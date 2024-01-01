Menu
<p><strong>EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE </strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Ford Escape has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle collision free, excellent service records. Financing available on site trades encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>The 2015 Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin and useful high-tech features. A compact crossover typically stands out among its peers about as much as an Emperor penguin does while chilling on an ice floe with a hundred or so of his mates. Yet the 2015 Ford Escape manages to not only distinguish itself with its chiseled good looks, but also garner critical praise thanks to its sharp handling, comfortable seating and high-end interior touches. the latter. The 1.6 liter Engine is focused on maximizing fuel economy. That welcoming cabin we spoke of is furnished with high-quality materials and some impressive standard features, such as a rearview camera, an iPod interface and Fords Sync voice-control system. MyFord Touch electronics interface that not only makes the 2015 Ford Escape feel like a more expensive car, but is also superior to the standard interface of form-over-function buttons under a smallish display screen. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the 2015 Ford Escape. Fords MyKey (which allows owners to set vehicle parameters for younger drivers), a rearview camera and blind-spot mirrors are also standard. Rear parking sensors. In government crash tests, the Escape earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Escape a top score of Good in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Escapes seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, automatic headlights, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio. The optional SE Convenience package adds roof rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyFord Touch electronics interface, upgraded Sync services (including smartphone app integration) and a nine-speaker sound system. Heated front seats 18-inch wheels, parking sensors, remote ignition, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate and a navigation system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Ford Escape

138,000 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

2015 Ford Escape

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX7FUB99263

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

Siman Auto Sales

2015 Ford Escape