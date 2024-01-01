$15,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2015 Ford Escape has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle collision free, excellent service records. Financing available on site trades encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin and useful high-tech features. A compact crossover typically stands out among its peers about as much as an Emperor penguin does while chilling on an ice floe with a hundred or so of his mates. Yet the 2015 Ford Escape manages to not only distinguish itself with its chiseled good looks, but also garner critical praise thanks to its sharp handling, comfortable seating and high-end interior touches. the latter. The 1.6 liter Engine is focused on maximizing fuel economy. That welcoming cabin we spoke of is furnished with high-quality materials and some impressive standard features, such as a rearview camera, an iPod interface and Ford's Sync voice-control system. MyFord Touch electronics interface that not only makes the 2015 Ford Escape feel like a more expensive car, but is also superior to the standard interface of form-over-function buttons under a smallish display screen. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the 2015 Ford Escape. Ford's MyKey (which allows owners to set vehicle parameters for younger drivers), a rearview camera and blind-spot mirrors are also standard. Rear parking sensors. In government crash tests, the Escape earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Escape a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Escape's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, automatic headlights, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio. The optional SE Convenience package adds roof rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyFord Touch electronics interface, upgraded Sync services (including smartphone app integration) and a nine-speaker sound system. Heated front seats 18-inch wheels, parking sensors, remote ignition, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate and a navigation system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
