$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Ford Escape
SE
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,974KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX5FUC45494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W926
- Mileage 135,974 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 135,974
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Power heated side mirrors
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Parking Sensors
-Tow Hitch
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Power heated side mirrors
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Parking Sensors
-Tow Hitch
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE - 7 Seater 146,065 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE 97,570 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highlander LE - NO ACCIDENTS 141,871 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2015 Ford Escape