2015 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 135,974 <br/> Price: $15,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -Power heated side mirrors <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Cruise Control and much more.

2015 Ford Escape

135,974 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE

12538600

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,974KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX5FUC45494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W926
  • Mileage 135,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 135,974
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Power heated side mirrors
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Parking Sensors
-Tow Hitch
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available



Welcome to WOW CARS Family!


We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2015 Ford Escape